Kohat Police Arrested A Proclaimed Offender

Muhammad Irfan Published August 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Kohat police arrested a proclaimed offender

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :A proclaimed offender wanted in the murder was arrested along with a weapon by Kohat City Police on Monday.

According to the police details, SHO city Fazal Mohammad Khan and his police team detained the criminal during the blockade, which went into hiding after the murder last month.

A pistol with cartridges was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, Syed Shah a resident of Orakzai tribal district. The arrested criminal has been transferred to the city police station for further legal action.

