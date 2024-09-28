Kohat police arrested a robber

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2024) Gumbat Police in a successful operation on Saturday arrested an ice-drunk dangerous robber Noor Khan aka Noori.

According to details, a stolen motorcycle, weapons used in the incidents and dangerous drug ice were recovered from the arrested accused.

The successful operation was carried out by SHO Gumbat Waqar Afridi and his police team.

Cases have been registered under various provisions against the accused arrested in the action at Gambit police station.

DPO Kohat Mohammad Umar Khan received complaints of snatching motorcycles, cash, mobile phones and valuables from citizens at gunpoint.

A special investigation team was formed under the leadership of DSP Gambit Nazer Hussain and SHO Gambit under a comprehensive strategy for people's complaints.

The police team tracked down the accused involved in the extortion based on advanced investigation methods and ground intelligence.

The alleged suspect used to get drunk on ice and go into hiding by robbing people at gunpoint in the dark of night.

The armed robber in custody has confessed to the crime of several incidents of robbing people on the road.

More important and sensational revelations are expected from the accused during the investigation.

App/azq