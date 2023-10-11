Kohat police arrested a wanted criminal in a drug case during a raid on Wednesday

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Kohat police arrested a wanted criminal in a drug case during a raid on Wednesday.

According to Kohat Police, the operation was carried out by SHO Billy Tang police station Roman Khan and his police team.

The arrested accused Safi has been transferred to Billy Tang police station for further investigation.

