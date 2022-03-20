Kohat Police arrested accused, in an attempted murder case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Kohat Shakardara Police have arrested an accused of an attempted murder case on said the police on Sunday.

Talking to media, Station House Officer (SHO) Shakardara Javed Khan, said that a case was registered against the alleged accused identified as Asif, of an attempted murder in Shakardara Police Station. The Kohat Shakardara police party in an action arrested the accused, SHO added.