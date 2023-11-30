Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrested Accused In The Murder Case.

Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2023 | 03:10 PM

Kohat police arrested accused in the murder case.

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Kohat police arrested on Thursday the accused of a murder case after the operation that went into hiding after committing murder in Kohat.

According to the Police, the raid was headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Cantt police station islam Uddin Khan and his police team.

The arrested accused Gul Muhammad has been transferred to the Cantt police station and has been detained.

APP/azq/378

