Kohat Police arrested arms smuggler

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) ::Kohat Police foiled an attempt to smuggle arms and ammunition by arresting an arms smuggler in an operation here on Friday.

During the operation, one arms smuggler was detained near Zero Point on the Indus Highway.

The operation was carried out by SHO Jarma Sohail Shah and his Police team.

The weapons found in the possession of the arrested smuggler include 2 pistols, 4 chargers and 960 cartridges.

A case has been registered against the alleged arms smuggler Shah Nawaz Khan Mehr resident of Sukkur Sindh in the Police Station.