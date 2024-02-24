Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrested Criminal Wanted

Faizan Hashmi Published February 24, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Kohat Police arrested criminal wanted

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) Kohat Police arrested a criminal wanted by Karak Police on Saturday.

As per detail, ASI Noor Muhammad along with a police force detained the wanted criminal in an operation near Zero Point on Indus Highway.

Alleged criminal Syed Nawaz resident of Laki Gondki was wanted by the Karak police in a drug case.The arrested criminal has been transferred to Jarma police station and has been detained.

