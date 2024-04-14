Kohat Police Arrested Leader Of Dangerous Armed Gang
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 05:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Kohat Police arrested the leader of a dangerous armed gang with automatic weapons here on Sunday.
Station House Officer (SHO) Jangal Khel Police Station Irfan Afridi along with the police team detained the alleged accused in a raid.
The action against the leader of the local gang was carried out on the complaint of disturbance of peace.
The alleged suspect is involved in incidents of firing on opponents and spreading fear among people. A
Kalashnikov and dozens of cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused Qayyum Shinwari.
A case has been registered against the accused in Jangal Khel Police Station.
