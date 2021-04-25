Kohat police arrested murderer of Hussain Asghar

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :Kohat police have arrested Syed Abbas resident of Orakzai district on charges of murder in Hussain Asghar Murder case.

He was resident of Spena Khado area of Orakzai district and went missing on April 7, 2021, Syed Abbas on excuse has taken him along to Shado Kado hills and shot him dead there due to maternal uncle related enmity between families of both, it is revealed by spokesman of Kohat police in a press release.

SHO Qisamat Khan of Ustarzai police station has said that on orders of DPO Kohat Sohail Khalid, he has started investigation into Hussain Asghar murder case and along with his police team has traced and arrested Syed Abbas on charges of murder of Hussain Asghar, pistol used in murder is also recovered from possession of Syed Abbas.

'The arrested killer of Hussain Asghar, Syed Abbas when presented before the court of law has confessed his crime,' SHO has added.

He has added further that 25 years old deceased Hussain Asghar was only brother of his six sisters and was recently married, people of the area have appreciated police for arrest of his murderer. Investigation of his murder case are moving in right direction and family of deceased Hussain Asghar will get justice soon.