Kohat police arrested notorious criminal

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :The district police Kohat on Tuesday arrested a notorious outlaw who was wanted by police for his alleged involvement in multiple criminal cases.

According to police, Kohat Usterzai police constituted a police party which included SHO Ustarzai Frid Khan conducted a raid and arrested Khatim Nazir, a resident of Chakrakot Bala.

The police also recovered kalashnikovs and dozens of rounds of ammunition from the possession of the notorious criminal.

The arrested criminal was wanted by local police since 2016 in two separate murder cases.

The arrested accused has been shifted to Ustarzai police station for further legal action and handed over to the investigation team.