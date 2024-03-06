Kohat Police arrested the accused involved in murder attempt

(@FahadShabbir)

Kohat Police on Wednesday arrested the accused who shot and injured two brothers in the Chakrkot Bala area on February 26. According to police sources, Tariq Mehmood, the in-charge political post, along with the police force detained the alleged accused during the operation. The accused Rehan Ali, son of Qaman Ali, a resident of Chakarkot Bala, was arrested while acting on secret information

A case of attempted murder has been registered against the arrested accused at the Usterzai police station. The detained accused has been transferred to the police station for further legal action.

