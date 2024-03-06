Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrested The Accused Involved In Murder Attempt

March 06, 2024

Kohat Police on Wednesday arrested the accused who shot and injured two brothers in the Chakrkot Bala area on February 26. According to police sources, Tariq Mehmood, the in-charge political post, along with the police force detained the alleged accused during the operation. The accused Rehan Ali, son of Qaman Ali, a resident of Chakarkot Bala, was arrested while acting on secret information

A case of attempted murder has been registered against the arrested accused at the Usterzai police station. The detained accused has been transferred to the police station for further legal action.

