Kohat Police Arrested The Accused Involved In Murder Attempt
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 06, 2024 | 08:58 PM
Kohat Police on Wednesday arrested the accused who shot and injured two brothers in the Chakrkot Bala area on February 26. According to police sources, Tariq Mehmood, the in-charge political post, along with the police force detained the alleged accused during the operation. The accused Rehan Ali, son of Qaman Ali, a resident of Chakarkot Bala, was arrested while acting on secret information
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Kohat Police on Wednesday arrested the accused who shot and injured two brothers in the Chakrkot Bala area on February 26. According to police sources, Tariq Mehmood, the in-charge political post, along with the police force detained the alleged accused during the operation.
The accused Rehan Ali, son of Qaman Ali, a resident of Chakarkot Bala, was arrested while acting on secret information.
A case of attempted murder has been registered against the arrested accused at the Usterzai police station. The detained accused has been transferred to the police station for further legal action.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its emplo ..
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly
Trump hails Super Tuesday wins in race to the White House
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held
MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM
SAARC events planned in Lahore to unleash regional collaboration: FPCCI
DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities
Civil Aviation Authority to hold 10th ESP experience sharing platform event on 7 ..
Chairman RBISE visits matric exam centers in Chakwal
Court seeks NAB reply in plea to cancel arrest warrants of Hassan & Hussain
LESCO chief achieves National Engineering Excellence Award
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner inaugurates Business Expo at University College of DMJ8 minutes ago
-
Women University of Bagh approves 15% disparity reduction allowance to its employees8 minutes ago
-
ECP releases additional reserve seats list for National Assembly15 minutes ago
-
Blind murder case of kid solved, two held15 minutes ago
-
MPA Tariq Khan Magsi calls on Balochistan CM15 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits THQ Hospital, Murree to inspect facilities24 minutes ago
-
Civil Aviation Authority to hold 10th ESP experience sharing platform event on 7 March3 minutes ago
-
Court seeks NAB reply in plea to cancel arrest warrants of Hassan & Hussain3 minutes ago
-
LESCO chief achieves National Engineering Excellence Award4 minutes ago
-
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Haji Ghulam Ali administers oath to fifteen member new cabinet of KP2 minutes ago
-
Court extends interim bail of Parvez Elahi's wife, son till Mar 162 minutes ago
-
PHC restrains lawmakers on reserved seats from oath taking until tomorrow2 minutes ago