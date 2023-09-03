Kohat Police arrested thief in 48 hours with key operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2023 ) :Jarma Police Kohat in a successful operation have arrested the accused who stole valuables from the house within 48 hours of the incident.

Batteries, laptops, electronic devices, UPS and other household items were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused, Police said. The arrested accused had stolen valuables from the house of Police Constable Khurram Shahzad, a resident of Chakrakot currently residing in Mominabad, Police said.

The owner of the house along with his family went to Rawalpindi after locking the house, taking advantage of which the accused broke the locks and entered the house and committed theft.

After the incident, the search for the accused was started under the supervision of SP City Rokhan.

The Police team under the leadership of DSP Yousaf Jan and SHO Jarma Abid Wasim, after working day and night, tracked down the accused and arrested them.

Rafiq, the main suspect involved in the theft incident, and on his identification, Ajmin and Zaman, residents of Mominabad, were arrested during a raid.

The arrested accused have been shifted to Jarma Police Station for further legal action.