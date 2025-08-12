Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrested Three Smugglers Including Two Women

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Kohat police arrested three smugglers including two women

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Kohat's Jarma police station team has foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs during a major operation and recovered 10 kg of hashish, these were on the instructions of DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah.

According to police spokesman, the operation was carried out at the Muslimabad check post where the police took timely action and arrested three accused, including two women.

A large quantity of hashish as well as illegal weapons were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

The police have registered a case against the arrested persons and further investigation is underway.

Strict action against drug peddlers and other criminal elements will continue in the future so that the area can be kept crime-free.

APP/azq/378

More Stories From Pakistan