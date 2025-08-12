Kohat Police Arrested Three Smugglers Including Two Women
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2025) Kohat's Jarma police station team has foiled an attempt to smuggle drugs during a major operation and recovered 10 kg of hashish, these were on the instructions of DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah.
According to police spokesman, the operation was carried out at the Muslimabad check post where the police took timely action and arrested three accused, including two women.
A large quantity of hashish as well as illegal weapons were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.
The police have registered a case against the arrested persons and further investigation is underway.
Strict action against drug peddlers and other criminal elements will continue in the future so that the area can be kept crime-free.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Gold price decreases by Rs500 per tola, reaches Rs358, 300 in Pakistan
European Commission launches review of Foreign Subsidies Regulation
Public holiday announced in Islamabad Capital Territory on August 13
MoHAP strengthens partnership with private hospitals to enhance national newborn ..
Tensions between Pakistan Sports Board, Hockey Federation likely to intensify ..
Aldar launches third residential project ‘Fahid Beach Terraces’
UAE Consul-General in Bosnia and Herzegovina submits credentials to Ministry of ..
Bilawal demands new National Finance Commission Award
Just 15 minutes brisk walk a day can boost youth health, study finds
China’s e-commerce logistics index hits intra-year high in July
Monsoon likely to intensify with thunderstorms, rains across Pakistan next week
Arab Parliament highlights youth’s pivotal role in achieving sustainable devel ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Alhamra showcases young artists’ work at summer camp exhibition55 seconds ago
-
SCP to Remain Open on 13th August 202557 seconds ago
-
Kohat police arrested three smugglers including two women59 seconds ago
-
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue calls on CJP1 minute ago
-
DC Kalat reviews preparations for celebrations of Independence Day1 minute ago
-
Flag march organized on occasion of Independence Day in Sibi1 minute ago
-
Kissan Ittehad demands action against corrupt mafia1 minute ago
-
Process of reforms in assembly rules, procedures completed1 minute ago
-
Grand competition organised in GHS 3 in Kohat1 minute ago
-
Pakistan welcomes U.S. move to designate BLA, Majeed Brigade as terrorist groups11 minutes ago
-
FPCCI hosts EduTech Reforms Summit 2025 to drive Innovation in Pakistan’s Education Sector11 minutes ago
-
Sports Festival underway in Larkana, Throwball matches of girls held as part of Maarka e Haq11 minutes ago