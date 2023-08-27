Kohat police arrested two armed suspects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2023 ) :Two armed suspect named Sarfaraz resident of Islamabad and Hamid Zaman resident of Shahpur werer arrested at Khushal Garh check post on Sunday.

According to Khizer Farid, In-charge Khushal-Garh check post, one AK-47 rifle (Kalashnikov) with 390 cartridges, one pistol and 50 cartridges were recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

A case has been registered against the suspects and further investigation was under way, said the police.

