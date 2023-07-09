Kohat Police arrested two drug peddlers

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2023 ) ::The Kohat Police in the jurisdiction of the Billy Tang Police Station have arrested two wanted drug peddlers in an operation against anti-state elements and drug traffickers in the district.

This was stated by SHO Billy Tang Police Station, Kohat Waqar Afridi while talking to media men here on Sunday. A total of 3610 kilograms of hashish and 500 grams of ice were recovered from the possession of the arrested drug dealers.

A case has been registered against the detained drug dealers in Billy Tang Police Station.