Kohat Police arrested two persons with arms

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) ::Kohat Police during a routine patrolling arrested two armed men carrying Kalashinkov and a 9 MM pistol in Bannu Gate area here on Sunday.

According to detail one Khaliq Nawaz, in charge of Kohat Chowki Bannu Gate, during a routine patrolling arrested two armed men identified as Hussain and Qaiser by carrying arms.

Further investigation continues and a case against the alleged accused has been registered in the Cantonment Police Station under illegal arms Act.