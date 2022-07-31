Kohat Police Arrested Two Persons With Arms
Faizan Hashmi Published July 31, 2022 | 12:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2022 ) ::Kohat Police during a routine patrolling arrested two armed men carrying Kalashinkov and a 9 MM pistol in Bannu Gate area here on Sunday.
According to detail one Khaliq Nawaz, in charge of Kohat Chowki Bannu Gate, during a routine patrolling arrested two armed men identified as Hussain and Qaiser by carrying arms.
Further investigation continues and a case against the alleged accused has been registered in the Cantonment Police Station under illegal arms Act.