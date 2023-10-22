Kohat Police arrested wanted criminal

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Kohat Police Sunday arrested a wanted criminal in the case of murder and attempted murder, a Police spokesman said here.

According to details, Kohat Police conducted an operation carried out by SHO Cantt Police Station Islamuddin Khan and his police team.

The arrested accused went into hiding after the murder and attempted murder.

The arrested accused was taken into custody during the raid. The arrested accused Irshad has been shifted to Cantt Police Station and has been detained.

