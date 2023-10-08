Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrested Wanted Criminal In Murder Case

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Kohat Police arrested wanted criminal in murder case

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2023) Kohat Police here on Sunday morning arrested a wanted criminal in an attempted murder case.

Talking to media men, SHO Kohat Development Authority (KDA) Police Station Zafar Khan said that on an information, they succeeded in arresting a wanted criminal in the attempt of murder case and one pistol was recovered from the possession of the arrested accused.

He said that he along with Police team arrested the wanted accused in the case of attempted murder during the blockade. The arrested accused Ismail resident of Sector 4 KDA has been arrested and further investigation is continued, he told.

