Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrests 20 Suspects During Search, Strike Operation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 07, 2024 | 02:40 PM

Kohat Police arrests 20 suspects during search, strike operation

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) A search and strike operation in the limits of Kohat Police Station Muhammad Riaz Shaheed was carried out and during operation as many as 20 suspects, including some wanted proclaimed offenders, were arrested with weapons and drugs were recovered from their possession.

According to details, the Kohat Police recovered 1 repeater, 4 pistols, 5 chargers, dozens of cartridges, and 3 kg of hashish from the possession of the detained persons.

A heavy contingent of Police participated in the search operation under ASP Sadar Muhammad Talha Arif led the operation.

Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Asif Hayat and other heavy Police contingent also participated in the operation.

Action was taken against unregistered tenants and suspects during targeted search operations in various areas. Cases have been registered against the arrested persons including arms and drugs in the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station, a spokesman of the Kohat Police confirmed.

APP/arq/ijz/1415

Related Topics

Police Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Drugs Kohat From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in ..

Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan

15 hours ago
 Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco compan ..

Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..

15 hours ago
 Some party members in connivance with rivals want ..

Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan  

15 hours ago
 Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, ..

Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose

16 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results - 1st upd ..

Football: English Premier League results - 1st update

16 hours ago
 UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of huma ..

UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'

16 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

16 hours ago
 ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police

16 hours ago
 ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

ASI killed in Bajaur IED blast

16 hours ago
 Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Coun ..

Ayuso triumphs in depleted Tour of the Basque Country finale

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan