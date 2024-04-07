Kohat Police arrests 20 suspects during search, strike operation

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2024) A search and strike operation in the limits of Kohat Police Station Muhammad Riaz Shaheed was carried out and during operation as many as 20 suspects, including some wanted proclaimed offenders, were arrested with weapons and drugs were recovered from their possession.

According to details, the Kohat Police recovered 1 repeater, 4 pistols, 5 chargers, dozens of cartridges, and 3 kg of hashish from the possession of the detained persons.

A heavy contingent of Police participated in the search operation under ASP Sadar Muhammad Talha Arif led the operation.

Station House Officer (SHO) Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Asif Hayat and other heavy Police contingent also participated in the operation.

Action was taken against unregistered tenants and suspects during targeted search operations in various areas. Cases have been registered against the arrested persons including arms and drugs in the Mohammad Riaz Shaheed Police Station, a spokesman of the Kohat Police confirmed.

APP/arq/ijz/1415