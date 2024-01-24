Kohat Police Arrests 22 Suspects Including 3 Outlaws
Muhammad Irfan Published January 24, 2024 | 06:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) Kohat Police on Wednesday took 22 individuals, including 3 lawbreakers into custody as per the specific directive of DPO Kohat Farhan Khan.
According to a Kohat Police spokesman, the accused were possessing two handguns, three charges, cartridges and 420 grams of ice.
DSP Gumbat Muzaffar Syed and SHO Gumbat Riaz Hussain led the search operation at various sites.
Cases were filed against the detained suspects at the Gumbat police station.
