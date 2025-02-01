Kohat Police Arrests 4 Suspects And Seizes Drugs
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 01, 2025 | 07:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) Kohat Police has intensified its efforts to eradicate drugs and crime, with District Police Officer (DPO) Dr. Zahidullah Khan vowing to utilize all resources to achieve this goal.
According to police sources, in a recent search and strike operation, a team from Kohat Police Station Muhammad Riaz Shaheed on Saturday arrested four suspects, including a drug dealer, under the leadership of DSP Saddar Imaduddin and SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Mir Afzal.
The successful operation resulted in the recovery of 2 Kalashnikovs, 4 pistols, 3 chargers, dozens of cartridges, and 620 grams of ice.
The arrested suspects have been transferred to MRS Police Station for further investigation.
APP/azq/378
