Kohat Police arrests 52 suspects, recovers arms

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) The district police have arrested 52 suspects and recovered arms and narcotics from their possession, said District Police Officer (DPO) Mohammad Umar Khan.

Talking to journalists here on Sunday, the DPO said that search and strike operations were conducted in different areas including Cantt.

City, Jangal Khel, KDA, Billi Tang, Muhammad Riaz Shaheed, Jarma, Lachi, Gumbat, Shakardara and Thana Jawaki.

A heavy contingent of police and elite force participated in operations. He said police als recovered two Kalashnikovs, 14 pistols, one repeater, two rifles, 7.9Kg of hashish and 700 grams of deadly drug ice were recovered from the arrested persons.

The cases have been registered against the arrested accused for further investigation and legal action.