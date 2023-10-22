Kohat police arrests a proclaimed offender

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) The Kohat Police arrested the wanted criminal on Sunday in the case of murder and attempted murder.

According to spokesman of Kohat police, the operation was carried out by SHO Cantt police station Islamuddin Khan and his police team.

The arrested accused was gone into hiding after murder and now he was taken into custody during the raid.

Arrested accused, identified as Irshad was transferred to Cantt police station for further procedure.

