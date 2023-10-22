Kohat police arrests drug dealer

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Kohat Shakardara Police has arrested a drug dealer on Sunday along with hashish.

According to Kohat police, SHO Shakardara Irfan Khan along with the police team has arrested the alleged drug dealer Furqan, resident of Shakardara and 2060 grams of hashish was recovered from his possession.

In the second operation, the hideout of a proclaimed offender was raided and his facilitator was taken into custody.

Cases have been registered against the detained accused in Shakardara police station.

