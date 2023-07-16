Open Menu

Kohat Police Arrests Four Proclaimed Offenders

Sumaira FH Published July 16, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Kohat Police arrests four proclaimed offenders

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) ::Four proclaimed offenders wanted in murder, attempted of murder, drugs and threats of violence to the general public were arrested along with weapons and drugs.

This was stated by SHO Lachi Shah Duran Khan while talking to media men here on Sunday. He disclosed that the successful operation was carried out by him along with SHO Shakardara Wajid Ali and a police team led by DSP Lachi Aqeeq Hussain.

The arrested accused including Mir Akbar was wanted by the Lachi Police in the case of murder, who was absconding for 8 years, while the accused Siraj resident of Lachi, was wanted by the Lachi Police in the case of murder and attempted murder, who went underground for 8-years.

Accused Safdar was wanted by Lachi Police in the case of threat and accused Siraj was wanted by police in Banda Dawood Shah Police Station in the case of drugs. The police team also recovered 250 grams of ice from their possession. The arrested accused were shifted to Lachi Police Station for further investigation.

Related Topics

Murder Police Police Station Drugs Sunday Media From

Recent Stories

UAE President sends written letter to President of ..

UAE President sends written letter to President of Mexico with invitation to COP ..

36 minutes ago
 In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises worksho ..

In cooperation with WAM, UNA-OIC organises workshop on Global Media Congress

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offe ..

UAE expresses solidarity with South Korea and offers condolences over flood vict ..

2 hours ago
 Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airpor ..

Herald Holdings expands business at Sharjah Airport International Freezone

2 hours ago
 Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

Ruwad approves financing projects worth AED375,000

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 July 2023

8 hours ago
 Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wi ..

Vondrousova becomes first unseeded woman to win Wimbledon in Open era

18 hours ago
 Tennis: Wimbledon results

Tennis: Wimbledon results

18 hours ago
 s

S

18 hours ago
 EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connecti ..

EU Ready to Provide Funding to Build Rail Connection Between Azerbaijan, Armenia ..

18 hours ago
 Man crushed to death in road mishap

Man crushed to death in road mishap

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan