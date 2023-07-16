Kohat Police arrests four proclaimed offenders

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2023 ) ::Four proclaimed offenders wanted in murder, attempted of murder, drugs and threats of violence to the general public were arrested along with weapons and drugs.

This was stated by SHO Lachi Shah Duran Khan while talking to media men here on Sunday. He disclosed that the successful operation was carried out by him along with SHO Shakardara Wajid Ali and a police team led by DSP Lachi Aqeeq Hussain.

The arrested accused including Mir Akbar was wanted by the Lachi Police in the case of murder, who was absconding for 8 years, while the accused Siraj resident of Lachi, was wanted by the Lachi Police in the case of murder and attempted murder, who went underground for 8-years.

Accused Safdar was wanted by Lachi Police in the case of threat and accused Siraj was wanted by police in Banda Dawood Shah Police Station in the case of drugs. The police team also recovered 250 grams of ice from their possession. The arrested accused were shifted to Lachi Police Station for further investigation.