Kohat Police Arrests Six Gamblers

Sumaira FH Published February 17, 2024 | 07:11 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The Kohat police on Saturday arrested six gamblers involved in gambling on pheasant fights.

According to police, acting on a tip-off SHO Gumbat police station Riyaz Hussain foiled the gambling party along with the police force, and recovered 20,600 rupees worth of gambling money and four pheasants from their possession.

A case was registered against the gamblers at the Gumbat police station.

