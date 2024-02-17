Kohat police arrests six gamblers

The Kohat police on Saturday arrested six gamblers involved in gambling on pheasant fights

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The Kohat police on Saturday arrested six gamblers involved in gambling on pheasant fights.

According to police, acting on a tip-off SHO Gumbat police station Riyaz Hussain foiled the gambling party along with the police force, and recovered 20,600 rupees worth of gambling money and four pheasants from their possession.

A case was registered against the gamblers at the Gumbat police station.

APP/azq/378