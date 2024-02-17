Kohat Police Arrests Six Gamblers
Published February 17, 2024
The Kohat police on Saturday arrested six gamblers involved in gambling on pheasant fights
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) The Kohat police on Saturday arrested six gamblers involved in gambling on pheasant fights.
According to police, acting on a tip-off SHO Gumbat police station Riyaz Hussain foiled the gambling party along with the police force, and recovered 20,600 rupees worth of gambling money and four pheasants from their possession.
A case was registered against the gamblers at the Gumbat police station.

