Kohat Police Bid Farewell To DPO Farhan Khan
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Kohat Police hosted a farewell ceremony for outgoing Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Farhan Khan on Saturday which was attended by a large number of officers.
According to detail, souvenirs were presented to DPO Farhan Khan in recognition of his service.
Speakers paid tribute to his contributions to law enforcement during the ceremony.
On the occasion, DPO Farhan Khan expressed gratitude for the support received during his tenure and highlighted the importance of teamwork.
Recent Stories
Sherfane Rutherford leaves PSL 9 due to domestic issues
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries
Army fully prepared to defend motherland against any threat: COAS
Zardari vs Achakzai: Voting for presidential elections underway
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 March 2024
Collective forum to be established to resolve custom related problems: Chief Col ..
Womens' Rights Rally Marks International Women's Day in Hyderabad
27th Textile Asia Int'l Trade Fair inaugurated
Nigeria's kidnapping crisis
AJK President aims to propel Poonch University to global prominence
TNF establishes first boarding school to promote national harmony: Dr Khurram Ta ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Seminar held to guide farmers about benefits of modern techniques in wheat cultivation6 minutes ago
-
2,100 cops to perform Ramadan duty in Bahawalpur16 minutes ago
-
RMI's Allied Colleges conclude colourful literary week celebrating culture, talent16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan advocates for gender parity in developing countries24 minutes ago
-
Four power pilferes booked26 minutes ago
-
Inclusive healthcare reforms demanded for responding to needs of vulnerable groups26 minutes ago
-
Marri welcomes Saudi government's investment to set up refineries26 minutes ago
-
KMU celebrates Women's Day26 minutes ago
-
Yazman police arrest narcotics smugglers26 minutes ago
-
Cloudy weather likely to persist in city26 minutes ago
-
PTI MNA's allegation on Maryam Nawaz baseless: Azma Bukhari36 minutes ago
-
UoS holds seminar to mark Women's Day36 minutes ago