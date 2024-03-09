Open Menu

Kohat Police Bid Farewell To DPO Farhan Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2024 | 04:10 PM

Kohat police bid farewell to DPO Farhan Khan

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Kohat Police hosted a farewell ceremony for outgoing Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Farhan Khan on Saturday which was attended by a large number of officers.

According to detail, souvenirs were presented to DPO Farhan Khan in recognition of his service.

Speakers paid tribute to his contributions to law enforcement during the ceremony.

On the occasion, DPO Farhan Khan expressed gratitude for the support received during his tenure and highlighted the importance of teamwork.

