Kohat Police bid farewell to retiring clerk Ajmal Hussain

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2024) SP Investigation Office Kohat on Monday organized a special function to bid farewell to Assistant Grade Clerk Ajmal Hussain who retired after a long and distinguished career.

According to SP Office, Ajmal Hussain was praised for his dedication and service to the department. SP Taj Muhammad Khan thanked him for his valuable contributions, saying they will be remembered for a long time.

The retiring clerk was presented with a shield, gifts and souvenirs and sent off with customary honours.

The police department recognizes the importance of honoring retiring officers like Ajmal Hussain who have served with excellence and distinction.

This ceremony demonstrates the department's gratitude and respect for their service and contributions.

The ceremony was attended by top police officers, including SP Investigation Taj Muhammad Khan and Inspector Sajjad Haider.

