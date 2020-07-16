Kohat Police booked four drug dealers, 20kg cannabis seized

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jul, 2020 ) ::The Kohat Police arrested four alleged drug dealers and seized 20kg of cannabis from their possession here on Thursday.

According to detail, Kohat police carried out pursuance of zero tolerance policy for narcotics sale and smuggling on the directives of DPO Kohat Javed Iqbal. The Police on information that alleged drug dealers coming from Orakzai tribal district with 20kg drug to Kohat to supply in Kohat City. During checking, the Police succeeded in arresting four alleged drug peddlers and recovered 20kg of good quality cannabis from their possession.

All the four arrested alleged drug dealers are professional smugglers of drugs, having police record of previous arrests and subsequent punishments from court of law. The arrested drug dealers including Khanan son of Janan, Rajidullah, Rafiullah, sons of Amanullah, and Musawir Khan son of Rajidullah resident of Muhammad Zai village of Kohat. A case has been registered against the alleged drug dealers.