Open Menu

Kohat Police Busts Inter-provincial Drug Smuggling Ring

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 06:32 PM

Kohat police busts inter-provincial drug smuggling ring

A major drug smuggling operation was foiled by the Kohat police on Thursday, when they intercepted a passenger coach at Khushalgarh check post and arrested a notorious drug smuggler with over 5 kg of hashish

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A major drug smuggling operation was foiled by the Kohat police on Thursday, when they intercepted a passenger coach at Khushalgarh check post and arrested a notorious drug smuggler with over 5 kg of hashish.

According to police spokesperson, the smuggler identified as Akman Gul, who was transporting the drugs from Kohat to Punjab in plastic bags. The police seized the drugs and registered a case against him.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Gumbat Muzaffar Syed commended for their timely action and vigilance during an operation led by Station House Officer (SHO) Gumbat Riaz Hussain.

APP/azq/378

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Kohat Post From Coach

Recent Stories

‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sani ..

‘Determined, fighting and striving,’ says Sania Mirza

13 minutes ago
 Net profit of Turkish banking sector at $20.6B in ..

Net profit of Turkish banking sector at $20.6B in 2023

1 minute ago
 Food poisoning affects Karachi Kings’ 13 players

Food poisoning affects Karachi Kings’ 13 players

29 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

PSL 2024 Match 16 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Gladiators Live Score, History, Who W ..

39 minutes ago
 Woman becomes victims of alleged sexual assault by ..

Woman becomes victims of alleged sexual assault by police constable

41 minutes ago
 PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIM ..

PTA escalates crackdown on illegal issuance of SIMs

46 minutes ago
15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents

15 dead, 1,359 injured in Punjab road accidents

46 minutes ago
 Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur ..

Shafqat Shah felicitates office bearers of Sukkur Bar Association

46 minutes ago
 China sees surge in air passenger trips in January

China sees surge in air passenger trips in January

46 minutes ago
 Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab Preside ..

Pakistan People's Party (PPP) South Punjab President Makhdoom Ahmed Mahmood stre ..

46 minutes ago
 Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence ..

Paris Olympic village ready on time as confidence grows

54 minutes ago
 Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

Boy kidnapped from Jhang, recovered from Multan

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan