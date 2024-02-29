Kohat police busts inter-provincial drug smuggling ring

A major drug smuggling operation was foiled by the Kohat police on Thursday, when they intercepted a passenger coach at Khushalgarh check post and arrested a notorious drug smuggler with over 5 kg of hashish

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A major drug smuggling operation was foiled by the Kohat police on Thursday, when they intercepted a passenger coach at Khushalgarh check post and arrested a notorious drug smuggler with over 5 kg of hashish.

According to police spokesperson, the smuggler identified as Akman Gul, who was transporting the drugs from Kohat to Punjab in plastic bags. The police seized the drugs and registered a case against him.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Gumbat Muzaffar Syed commended for their timely action and vigilance during an operation led by Station House Officer (SHO) Gumbat Riaz Hussain.

