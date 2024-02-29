Kohat Police Busts Inter-provincial Drug Smuggling Ring
Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 06:32 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) A major drug smuggling operation was foiled by the Kohat police on Thursday, when they intercepted a passenger coach at Khushalgarh check post and arrested a notorious drug smuggler with over 5 kg of hashish.
According to police spokesperson, the smuggler identified as Akman Gul, who was transporting the drugs from Kohat to Punjab in plastic bags. The police seized the drugs and registered a case against him.
Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Gumbat Muzaffar Syed commended for their timely action and vigilance during an operation led by Station House Officer (SHO) Gumbat Riaz Hussain.
APP/azq/378
