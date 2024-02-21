Kohat Police Carries Out Search Operation In Jangle Khel Areas, Afghan Camp
Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 01:50 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Police search and strike operation in Kohat Jangal Khel and adjacent Afghan camps was carried out with a number of suspects, including facilitators of criminals, arrested during an intelligence-based targeted search operation.
According to the details, an official of the Kohat Police regarding the operation said that during the targeted search operation, 2 pistols, and 110 grams of ice were recovered from the arrested persons.
He said, all the persons detained during the search operation were transferred to Jangal Khel Police Station for investigation.
Cases were registered against the arrested persons including arms and drugs in the search and strike operation, he added. He said the search operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Headquarters Imaduddin.
A heavy contingent of Police participated in the search operation led by SHO Jangalkhel Wajid Ali.
