Open Menu

Kohat Police Carries Out Search Operation In Jangle Khel Areas, Afghan Camp

Faizan Hashmi Published February 21, 2024 | 01:50 PM

Kohat Police carries out search operation in Jangle Khel areas, Afghan camp

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2024) Police search and strike operation in Kohat Jangal Khel and adjacent Afghan camps was carried out with a number of suspects, including facilitators of criminals, arrested during an intelligence-based targeted search operation.

According to the details, an official of the Kohat Police regarding the operation said that during the targeted search operation, 2 pistols, and 110 grams of ice were recovered from the arrested persons.

He said, all the persons detained during the search operation were transferred to Jangal Khel Police Station for investigation.

Cases were registered against the arrested persons including arms and drugs in the search and strike operation, he added. He said the search operation was conducted under the leadership of DSP Headquarters Imaduddin.

A heavy contingent of Police participated in the search operation led by SHO Jangalkhel Wajid Ali.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Police Police Station Drugs Kohat Criminals All From

Recent Stories

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against P ..

PSL-9: Karachi Kings elect to bowl first against Peshawar Zalmi

20 minutes ago
 PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2024 Match 06 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

35 minutes ago
 MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with ..

MQM-P wants governor Sindh seat for alliance with PML-N

40 minutes ago
 SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls nul ..

SC rejects plea seeking to declare Feb 8 polls null and void

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 21 February 2024

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 21 February 2024

6 hours ago
US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefi ..

US vetoes UNSC resolution urging Israel to ceasefire in besieged Gaza for aid de ..

14 hours ago
 Senate body approves amendment bills

Senate body approves amendment bills

14 hours ago
 AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit t ..

AJK people launch protests against Modi's visit to occupied valley

14 hours ago
 Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

Lack of rain leaves Italy gasping

15 hours ago
 Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

Eiffel Tower closed again as staff extend strike

15 hours ago
 SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold worksh ..

SDMA, AJK education department jointly hold workshop

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan