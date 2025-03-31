Kohat Police Celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr With Prayers
Faizan Hashmi Published March 31, 2025 | 07:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer Kohat Abbas Majeed Marwat, Commissioner Kohat Mutasim Billah, and District Police Officer Kohat Dr Zahidullah led Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the police line, joined by police officers and soldiers. Special prayers were offered for the country's security, the nation's well-being, and the police martyrs.
Following the prayers, DIG Kohat and DPO Kohat mingled with police personnel, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.
Marwat and Dr Zahidullah also visited various check posts, distributing sweets to police personnel on duty.
The celebrations continued with Marwat and Dr Zahidullah attending a traditional big meal at the Police Club, further strengthening bonds within the police force.
APP/azq/378
