Kohat police celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2025) Regional Police Officer Kohat Abbas Majeed Marwat, Commissioner Kohat Mutasim Billah, and District Police Officer Kohat Dr Zahidullah led Eid-ul-Fitr prayers at the police line, joined by police officers and soldiers. Special prayers were offered for the country's security, the nation's well-being, and the police martyrs.

Following the prayers, DIG Kohat and DPO Kohat mingled with police personnel, fostering a sense of community and camaraderie.

Marwat and Dr Zahidullah also visited various check posts, distributing sweets to police personnel on duty.

The celebrations continued with Marwat and Dr Zahidullah attending a traditional big meal at the Police Club, further strengthening bonds within the police force.

