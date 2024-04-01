Open Menu

Kohat Police Claim To Arrest Proclaimed Offender

Umer Jamshaid Published April 01, 2024 | 07:14 PM

Kohat Police claim to arrest proclaimed offender

Kohat police in an operation claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in an explosive case from the Tapi area, on Monday

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) Kohat police in an operation claimed to have arrested a proclaimed offender involved in an explosive case from the Tapi area, on Monday.

A police team led by Chowki Political In-charge Jahanzeb Khan, conducted a raid on hideouts of Ehtesham, and managed to nab the PO after hectic efforts.

The suspect was wanted by police in the case of possessing explosives and creating panic among the people.

Following his arrest, Ehtesham was escorted by Cantt police and handed over to the investigation team for further proceedings.

