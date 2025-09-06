Kohat Police conduct crackdown against drug peddlers, arrest three suspects

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2025) Three notorious suspects, identified as Khanani, Wajid alias Haji and Yousuf, were arrested in separate operations by SHO Cantt Khizar Farid and his team on the orders of Kohat District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah.

Police sources told here Saturday that during the operation, a substantial amount of narcotics was recovered from the suspects, including 5006 grams of hashish and 790 grams of ice. Additionally, weapons were seized, highlighting the potential threat posed by these individuals. One pistol was specifically recovered from Sher Khan during a blockade.

The suspects have been taken into custody and shifted to Cantt Police Station.