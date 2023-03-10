Kohat Police conduct operation in surroundings of KUST, district jail

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2023 ) :Ten (10) suspects including two drug peddlers have been taken arrested during a joint search and strike operation of local police and elite force in the surrounding localities of the Kohat University of Science & Technology (KUST) and District Jail Kohat, said a press release issued on Friday.

The operation carried out under the supervision of DSP (Saddar), Saif-ur-Rehman was also included women police, personnel of the civil sensitive agencies, and a heavy contingent of operational police and Elite Force.

During the operation, police personnel also checked the documents of tenants and took six Afghan nationals living without registration. Two pistols, dozens of cartridges and two kilograms of heroin powder were also recovered from the arrested suspects.

For complete scrutiny, the arrested persons were shifted to Police Station Jarma and formal FIRs were registered against all those from whom arms, ammunition or narcotics were recovered.