Kohat Police Conduct Search Operation, Arrest Suspects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 20, 2025 | 04:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) Kohat police conducted a search and strike operation on Sunday in suburban and hilly areas of Lachi and Gambat police stations, arresting facilitators and suspects of criminals.
According to police sources, the operation supervised by SP Sadar Sanobar Khan aimed to maintain law and order in the area.
The operation involved a joint effort by local police, CTD, DSB, Special Branch, and Ladies Police Elite Force personnel.
Cases have been registered against the arrested suspects, who have been transferred to relevant police stations.
The operation reflects ongoing efforts to improve the law and order situation in Kohat, with District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah directing measures to ensure public safety.
APP/azq/378
