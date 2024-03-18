Kohat police conduct search, strike operation to uphold law and order

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2024) Kohat police continued their search and strike operation on Monday as part of their ongoing efforts to maintain law and order in the area.

According to a spokesman for Kohat police, the operation was carried out under a special plan in various areas adjacent to City, Cantt, Jangal Khel, Muhammad Riaz Shaheed, Lachi, and Shakardara Police Stations.

During the operation, 40 suspects were apprehended, with 13 individuals arrested for possession of weapons and drugs at targeted locations.

Law enforcement recovered 2 guns, 1 repeater, 7 pistols, and numerous cartridges from the detained persons.

Additionally, a significant amount of drugs including 7130 grams of hashish, 310 grams of ice, and 300 grams of heroin were seized.

Cases have been registered against the suspects arrested during the search operation at their respective police stations.

The latest efforts reflect Kohat police's commitment to combating crime and ensuring the safety and security of the community.

APP/azq/378