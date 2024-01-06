Open Menu

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 06, 2024 | 11:15 PM

Kohat police conducts search operations in Jerma

Kohat, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2024) Kohat Police on Saturday conducted raids and search operations in the area of Kohat Jarma. Weapons and drugs were recovered during the search operation, which resulted in the arrest of numerous individuals, including the wanted-proclaimed criminal.

A spokesman for the Kohat police department disclosed that four handguns, several ammunition, 1200 kilos of hashish, and 180 grams of ice were among the drugs and weapons found. Led by SHO Jarma Fazal Muhammad, the search and strike operation was carried out in Muslimabad, Chechnya and surrounding regions.

Every individual held during the operation was moved to the Jarma police station to conduct an investigation.

Criminal complaints were filed against the individuals detained during the search.

According to the spokesman of Kohat Police, further investigation is underway for the suspects who were apprehended during the search operations.

APP/azq/378

