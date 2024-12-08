Kohat police crack down on aerial firing

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2024) Kohat Police on Sunday launched a targeted operation in order to curb the aerial firing, resulting in the arrest of multiple perpetrators and the recovery of arms and ammunition.

According to sources of Kohat police, a police team led by SHO Muhammad Riaz Shaheed of Mir Afzal Khan Police Station, apprehended the accused red-handed from various locations.

The operation yielded a significant seizure of weapons, including 1 Kalashnikov, 1 rifle, 2 pistols and dozens of cartridges.

Police registered the case and initiated further investigations in this regard.