Kohat Police Crack Down On Crime

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Kohat police have launched a major crackdown on crime in the district, resulting in the arrest of 9 suspects and the recovery of illicit substances and firearms.

On the instructions of District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, a police team from Jangalkhel Police Station on Sunday conducted a search and strike operation against wanted criminals and narcotics.

The operation was carried out by SHO Jangalkhel Masood Khan and his team.

During the operation, the police recovered 445 grams of ice, 7 pistols, and dozens of cartridges.

The suspects were arrested and transferred to Jangalkhel Police Station for further investigation.

