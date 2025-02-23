Kohat police crack down on crime: 4 arrested, arms recovered in search operation

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A search and strike operation was conducted in the Afghan refugee camps, Kohat on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of four individuals.

According to sources of Kohat police, the operation led by SHO Jangalkhel Imranuddin Khan,

involved a joint team of police, elite force, sniffer dog team, women police, and bomb disposal squad.

The search operation yielded a significant haul of arms, including 2 Kalashnikovs, 4 pistols, and dozens of cartridges, which were recovered from the possession of the detained persons.

Sources further revealed that in recent days, the district police have arrested 10 proclaimed offenders and 309 suspects during search and strike operations across the district, recovering a huge cache of arms and drugs.

