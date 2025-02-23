Kohat Police Crack Down On Crime: 4 Arrested, Arms Recovered In Search Operation
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2025 | 10:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2025) A search and strike operation was conducted in the Afghan refugee camps, Kohat on Sunday, resulting in the arrest of four individuals.
According to sources of Kohat police, the operation led by SHO Jangalkhel Imranuddin Khan,
involved a joint team of police, elite force, sniffer dog team, women police, and bomb disposal squad.
The search operation yielded a significant haul of arms, including 2 Kalashnikovs, 4 pistols, and dozens of cartridges, which were recovered from the possession of the detained persons.
Sources further revealed that in recent days, the district police have arrested 10 proclaimed offenders and 309 suspects during search and strike operations across the district, recovering a huge cache of arms and drugs.
APP/azq/378
Recent Stories
Sharjah Islamic Bank approves AED458.7 million cash dividend for 2024
Dubai Government delegation to visit Shenzhen tomorrow
Xposure 2025 highlights documentaries as force for change
3rd Dubai Stem Cell Congress kicks off in Dubai on 25 February
AJ Barakah takes spotlight in second day of Abu Dhabi International Arabian Hors ..
FNC, World Affairs Council explore joint cooperation for promoting tolerance
FISP Steering Committee to hold Annual Meeting in Fujairah
Dubai Municipality completes design of sports fields in collaboration with leadi ..
Executive Council issues resolutions appointing Director General of Abu Dhabi Pu ..
Investopia 2025 to develop innovative insights into future investment, finance o ..
Sharjah Ruler inaugurates 4th Sharjah International Summit on Improvement in Edu ..
Bodour Al Qasimi's latest work, ‘The House of Wisdom’ received BolognaRagazz ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan’s Living Indus Initiative key to sustainability: FAO Representative6 minutes ago
-
Naqvi praises security forces for two successful operations against Khawarji in Dera6 minutes ago
-
Female school teacher abducted in Taxila6 minutes ago
-
Kohat police crack down on crime: 4 arrested, arms recovered in search operation6 minutes ago
-
PM appreciates security forces for killing Khawarij in DI Khan36 minutes ago
-
DG takes strict action against encroachment in Loralai Cantonment46 minutes ago
-
768 candidates appeared in entrance test for MPhil, PhD admissions at SU46 minutes ago
-
Religious scholars urge business community to offer discounts during Ramazan amid rising inflation56 minutes ago
-
President lauds security forces for operation against Fitna Al-Khawarij in DI Khan56 minutes ago
-
Minister saddened by Rescue officer's death56 minutes ago
-
JKNF calls for a probe into mass rape incidents committed by Indian occupation forces in IIOJK1 hour ago
-
AJK President seeks America's proactive role to help resolve Kashmir dispute1 hour ago