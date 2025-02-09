Open Menu

Kohat Police Crack Down On Crime, Notorious Accused Killed In Encounter

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2025 | 09:30 PM

Kohat police crack down on crime, notorious accused killed in encounter

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Kohat Police on Sunday killed a notorious accused, Adil, in an exchange of fire in the Jangalkhel area.

According to police sources, Adil, a resident of Sangerh, had a long history of committing crimes, including assaults and robberies, while disguising himself in a police uniform.

According to sources, SHO Jangal Khel received a tip about Adil's presence in the area, leading to a swift raid by a police team led by SHO Imranuddin. Adil opened fire on the police party, prompting a retaliatory response that left him injured. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov, two magazines and dozens of cartridges from Adil's possession.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its u ..

From Dubai to Osaka: UAE inspires world with its unique Expo experience

6 minutes ago
 Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to d ..

Austria launches 'Industrial Hydrogen Valley' to decarbonise industry

20 minutes ago
 Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli for ..

Two Palestinian women, child killed by Israeli forces in Tulkarm

21 minutes ago
 UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic a ..

UAE hands over presidency of 115th Arab Economic and Social Council to Bahrain

21 minutes ago
 ZHO launches initiative to localise special educat ..

ZHO launches initiative to localise special education teaching

1 hour ago
 TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its H ..

TRENDS opens registration for 2nd edition of its Hub Scientific Research Award

1 hour ago
Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to mee ..

Humanitarian aid entering Gaza insufficient to meet basic needs: Oxfam

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statemen ..

Muslim Council of Elders condemns Israeli statements against Saudi Arabia

2 hours ago
 G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

G42, Microsoft launch Responsible AI Foundation

2 hours ago
 Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral ..

Presidents of UAE, Guinea-Bissau discuss bilateral relations, exchange honours

2 hours ago
 World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers ..

World Governments Summit 2025 names Dubai Chambers as Featured Partner

3 hours ago
 Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli stateme ..

Arab League condemns irresponsible Israeli statements about Saudi Arabia

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan