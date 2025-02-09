Kohat police crack down on crime, notorious accused killed in encounter

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Kohat Police on Sunday killed a notorious accused, Adil, in an exchange of fire in the Jangalkhel area.

According to police sources, Adil, a resident of Sangerh, had a long history of committing crimes, including assaults and robberies, while disguising himself in a police uniform.

According to sources, SHO Jangal Khel received a tip about Adil's presence in the area, leading to a swift raid by a police team led by SHO Imranuddin. Adil opened fire on the police party, prompting a retaliatory response that left him injured. He later succumbed to his injuries.

The police recovered a Kalashnikov, two magazines and dozens of cartridges from Adil's possession.

