Kohat Police Crack Down On Criminal Elements, Arrest 6 Suspects
Sumaira FH Published March 29, 2025 | 10:30 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2025) A targeted operation against criminal elements went underway in Kohat , with District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah at the helm. The latest search operation , conducted on Saturday, resulted in the arrest of six suspects, with weapons also recovered.
According to the sources of Kohat Police, raids were conducted on the possible hideouts of declared criminals, and the facilitators of proclaimed offenders were taken into custody.
The operation was carried out by a police contingent led by SHO MRS Mir Afzal Khan, demonstrating the authorities' commitment to maintaining law and order in the region.
The arrested suspects have been transferred to Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station for further investigation and prosecution.
APP/azq/378
