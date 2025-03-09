Open Menu

Kohat Police Crack Down On Criminals, Arrest 8 Suspects And Recover Illegal Arms

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 09, 2025 | 10:40 PM

Kohat Police crack down on criminals, arrest 8 suspects and recover illegal arms

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) In a bid to maintain law and order in the city, the Kohat City Police have intensified their efforts to root out criminal elements. As part of an ongoing search and strike operation, police on Sunday arrested 8 suspects and recovered 3 pistols from their possession.

According to the sources of Kohat police, the operation was carried out on the orders of the District Police Chief, with SHO City Rashidullah Khan leading the police team.

The arrests were made during a search operation, and cases have been registered against the suspects at the City Police Station.

APP/azq/378

Recent Stories

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 30 ..

Hafeet Sports Challenge's cycling race attracts 300 athletes

2 hours ago
 Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al ..

Moroccans dominate in road running at 12th Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

3 hours ago
 Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei rais ..

Special Olympics UAE athlete Mina Al Mazrouei raises Special Olympics flag at Op ..

4 hours ago
 Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

Bhansali Polo wins Dubai Challenge Cup 2025

4 hours ago
 Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

Death toll in Gaza surges to 48,453

5 hours ago
 Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan ..

Al Maqta Iftar Cannon celebrates timeless Ramadan traditions

6 hours ago
Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosyste ..

Chinese scientists map out deepest marine ecosystem, reveal life mysteries

6 hours ago
 FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for ..

FTA urges Natural Persons to promptly register for Corporate Tax before end of M ..

7 hours ago
 UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

UAE key player in shaping future of digital trade

8 hours ago
 Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers ..

Alfardan Group contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

9 hours ago
 Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Q ..

Winners of Sheikh Rashid bin Mohammed Al Maktoum Quran Competition for School St ..

9 hours ago
 China achieves remarkable progress in environmenta ..

China achieves remarkable progress in environmental protection, air quality

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan