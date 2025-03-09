Kohat Police crack down on criminals, arrest 8 suspects and recover illegal arms

(@FahadShabbir)

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2025) In a bid to maintain law and order in the city, the Kohat City Police have intensified their efforts to root out criminal elements. As part of an ongoing search and strike operation, police on Sunday arrested 8 suspects and recovered 3 pistols from their possession.

According to the sources of Kohat police, the operation was carried out on the orders of the District Police Chief, with SHO City Rashidullah Khan leading the police team.

The arrests were made during a search operation, and cases have been registered against the suspects at the City Police Station.

