Kohat Police Crack Down On Drug Dealers, Recover 3200g Of Hashish
Faizan Hashmi Published March 02, 2025 | 10:10 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2025) Kohat District Police, under the instructions of Police Chief Zahidullah Khan, on Sunday launched a series of operations against drug dealers, in a major blow to the illicit drug trade.
The latest operation yielded significant results, with the recovery of 3200 grams of hashish. According to sources of Kohat police, in addition to the hashish, the police also seized 1 gun, 3 pistols, and dozens of cartridges during the operation against illegal weapons. The search and strike operation was led by SHO Mir Afzal Khan, who was accompanied by a police contingent.
Six suspects were arrested during the search operation and have been transferred to Muhammad Riaz Shaheed police station, where they have been remanded in custody. This crackdown on drug dealers is part of a broader effort to curb the illicit drug trade and ensure public safety in Kohat.
It's worth noting that this is not an isolated incident. In a separate operation, Kohat police arrested 18 suspects, including two drug dealers, and recovered 13 pistols, dozens of cartridges, 2400 grams of hashish, 270 grams of ice, and 3 bottles of alcohol.
APP/azq/378
