Kohat Police crack down on drug trafficking, arrest two suspects

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2025) The Mills Police Station in Kohat on Sunday arrested two suspects involved in drug trafficking. According to the sources of Kohat Police, the suspects were apprehended during a patrolling operation led by SHO Mills Area Iqbal Khan. A substantial quantity of narcotics, including 1570 grams of hashish and 580 grams of ice, was recovered from their possession.

On this occasion, the District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Dr. Zahidullah, while exclusively talking to APP, assured that strict action against drug trafficking and criminal elements will continue.

The police recovered a pistol with ammunition from the suspects, further highlighting the severity of the issue. A case has been registered against the arrested suspects, and further investigation is underway.

