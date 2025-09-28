Kohat Police crack down on drug trafficking, arrests notorious dealer

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Sep, 2025) The Kohat Police have intensified their efforts against drug dealers, yielding significant results in this regard on Sunday, under the instructions of District Police Officer Dr. Zahidullah, SHO Mills Police Station Iqbal Khan led a police team in an operation that resulted in the arrest of notorious drug dealer Ehsan, a resident of Tapi.

According to the sources of Kohat Police, during the operation, 7025 grams of hashish were recovered from Ehsan's possession, marking a substantial blow to the illicit drug trade in the region.

A case has been registered against Ehsan at Mills Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

