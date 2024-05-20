Kohat Police crack down on gambling den, five arrested

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) Kohat City Police on Monday foiled a secret gambling party in Shahpur, detaining 5 gamblers and recovering thousands of rupees as part of a crackdown on social crimes in the district.

According to Police, the operation led by SHO City Saifullah and his team, was carried out on the orders of DPO Kohat Mohammad Umar Khan, catching the gamblers red-handed in a guava orchard in Shahpur.

.

The arrested gamblers identified as Adnan, Javed Iqbal, Sajjad Khan, Wajid Ali, and Muzamil Khan were caught with Rs 10,000 in gambling money.

A case was registered against them at the city police station.

APP/azq/378