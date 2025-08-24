Open Menu

Kohat Police Crack Down On Illegal Gambling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM

Kohat police crack down on illegal gambling

KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Kohat police on Sunday successfully foiled an ongoing gambling operation centered around partridge fights, arresting 8 gamblers and seizing 6 partridges.

On the instructions of Kohat District Police Officer Dr Zahidullah, the police conducted a raid based on intelligence information, recovering thousands of rupees worth of cash from the possession of the arrested gamblers.

The operation was carried out by SHO Mills Police Station, Iqbal Khan and his team.

The arrested gamblers were taken into custody, and a case was registered against them at Mills Police Station.

