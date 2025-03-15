Kohat Police Crack Kidnapping Case, Rescue Victim Held For Rs 5.5 Million Ransom
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 15, 2025 | 09:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2025) Muhammad Riaz Shaheed Police team in Kohat on Saturday successfully rescued a kidnapped person, Nasir, who was being held for a whopping ransom of Rs 5.5 million.
According to sources of Kohat police, the 32-year-old victim was abducted on January 7, and his kidnappers had been constantly on the move, making it challenging for the police to track them down.
Acting on a tip-off, the police raided a remote area in Jabai and managed to rescue Nasir. Although the accused kidnappers escaped, a search operation is currently underway to apprehend them. The successful rescue operation was carried out by a police contingent led by DSP Sadar Imaduddin and SHO MRS Mir Afzal Khan.
APP/azq/378
